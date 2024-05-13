Thiruvanathapuram region tops the country in CBSE Class 10 and 12 results

Thiuvananthapuram, May 13 The Thiruvananthapuram region in Kerala has come out with flying colours in the Class 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) by topping the country.

In the class 12 examinations, the Thiruvananthapuram region registered a 99.91 per cent pass percentage, while the national average stood at 87.98 per cent.

In class 10 examinations, the Thiruvananthapuram region registered a 99.75 per cent pass percentage, while the national average stood at 93.60 per cent.

The CBSE class 12 exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 2.

The class 10 exams commenced on February 15 and concluded on March 13.

The supplementary exams for students who failed will be conducted from July 15.

