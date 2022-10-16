"This historic day will be written in golden words..." Amit Shah at launch of country's first MBBS textbooks in Hindi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, while launching the country's first Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal, called the day a historic one which will be written in golden words in India's history.

While addressing the event, the former BJP President said, "Today is a very important day for the education sector of India. Whenever history will be written in the coming days, this day will be written in golden letters"

"Through the New Education Policy, PM Modi has given more emphasis to the mother tongue of students. This is a historic decision. Now under Modi Ji you can avail higher education in any language as per your comfort," Shah said.

"BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has fulfilled PM Modi's vision by starting medical education in Hindi for the first time in the country," Shah further said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present on the occasion.

Chouhan while addressing the event said that this decision has brought a "new dawn" in the lives of poor children.

"Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies," CM Chouhan said at the event.

Madhya Pradesh is the country's first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both the abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT and MRI diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor