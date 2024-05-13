This is a crucial phase to turn the tide: Cong chief Kharge

New Delhi, May 13 As voting for the 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fourth phase of general elections was underway on Monday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said this was a crucial phase to turn the tide in favour of the INDIA bloc's win.

"This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of NYAY - Justice and make INDIA win. Do not get deterred by the diversionary tactics of hateful speeches which divide the society," said Kharge.

Addressing the voters through social media, he said, "I urge you to completely focus on our collective objective in protecting Democracy and safeguarding the basis of our existence - The Constitution of India."

The Congress chief said, "In the first three phases of the Lok Sabha elections, you have shown your might by voting for Democracy and striving to save the Constitution from autocratic forces. Today, 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 States/UTs are going to vote. Assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh and the first phase of Odisha Assembly elections would also be underway."

"This is a crucial phase to turn the tide completely in favour of Justice and make INDIA win," he added.

He also urged the voters to consider the INDIA bloc's objectives of Nyay.

"These are paramount in our fight to rekindle the spirit of freedom, justice, equality, liberty and fraternity in our beloved INDIA. I warmly welcome the first time voters who are the catalyst for change. Do vote and encourage your family, friends and neighbours to vote in large numbers, Kharge added.

