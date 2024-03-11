'This is a true act of democracy': US singer Mary Millben hails PM Modi on CAA implementation

New Delhi, March 11 Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "compassionate leadership", American actress-singer Mary Millben on Monday lauded the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a 'true act of democracy and pathway to peace'.

The Central government on Monday notified the rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act, five years after it was passed in Parliament, paving the way for its implementation just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post shared on 'X', Millben, who has praised PM Modi in the past as the "best leader for India", said: "This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy".

As "a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom", she applauded

PM Modi-led government's announcement, granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi, @AmitShah, and the Indian Government for your compassionate leadership and most importantly for upholding religious freedom in welcoming those persecuted," the award-winning singer said in her post.

Millben became the first American artist to perform as an invited cultural ambassador for the US at an event commemorating India's 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15, 2022.

Her rendition of the National Anthem performed virtually in 2020 for the 74th Anniversary of India's Independence Day and the devotional hymn 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' for the 2020 Diwali, have been praised and viewed by millions across the US, India, and the world. The CAA -- an integral part of the BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha polls manifesto -- will enable the granting of citizenship to people from Hindus, Sikhs, Jain, Buddhist, and Parsi communities, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014, from neighbouring countries because of religious persecution.

It was enacted by the Parliament in December 2019 amid large-scale demonstrations by the Muslim community and the Opposition parties.

