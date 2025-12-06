"This is IdiotGo Not IndiGo ,” Say Furious Flyers as Airlines Cancels Over 500 Flights Across India Today

Massive delays and cancellations by IndiGo triggered widespread chaos at airports across the country on Saturday, with frustrated passengers openly venting their anger. One irate traveller from Lucknow remarked, “This is not IndiGo; it is IdiotGo. Next time, we won’t travel with them. Let the fare increase—we’ll take another airline.”

The passenger’s remarks reflect the growing frustration as more than 500 IndiGo flights were cancelled nationwide, making it one of the airline’s worst operational meltdowns in recent times. Bengaluru was the hardest hit, recording 124 cancellations in a single day.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline, is currently grappling with severe operational disruptions, leading to long queues, crowded terminals, and ongoing confusion at major airports. Many passengers were left scrambling for information, struggling to retrieve their luggage or find alternative travel arrangements. As the crisis unfolded, social media platforms were flooded with complaints, videos and photos showing harrowing wait times, while airfares on many routes surged sharply due to limited capacity.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds without delay. The Ministry has mandated that the refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be fully completed by 8:00 PM on Sunday, 7 December 2025. Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations. The Ministry has clarified that any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.