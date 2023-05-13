"This is Modi's defeat": Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel takes a dig at BJP after Basavaraj Bommai accepts defeat

Congress looks set to return to power in Karnataka as the party is now leading in over 120 seats, well past the majority figure of 113. Meanwhile, the BJP is seeing a significant reduction in its seat share. On the other hand, In what seemed to be conceding his defeat, incumbant Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai speaking to the reporters said, "We've not been able to make the mark. Once the results come we will do a detailed analysis. As a national party, we will not only analyse but also see what deficiencies and gaps were left at various levels."

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel took a sharp dig at BJP saying, Karnataka election result was as per their expectations. He further took a dig at Modi calling it PM Modi's defeat.

Most of the exit polls had predicted that the BJP will fall short of the halfway mark, 113. The JD(S) is expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation. Meanwhile, Congress personnel is all set to establish a firm govt in Karnataka after today's win. The ruling BJP failed to break a 38-year jinx - the southern state has not voted an incumbent government back to power since 1985.The Congress took their revenge after rebel MLAs destablised the government it formed with the JDS after the 2018 election.The JDS is not expected to make major gains compared to last year with most exit polls handing them around 30 seats only but they could play a key role.On the other hand, the Congress is seeking a much-needed revival ahead of key electoral contests lined up later this year and the ultimate Lok Sabha battle in 2024.

