'This is not a joke': 6 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat, all students evacuated

Six Bengaluru schools were evacuated after bomb threat was received via email. The email to all the schools read, “A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands!.”“The police have already deployed bomb squads at the schools, senior police officers are visiting the institutions and an investigation is on,” said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

The schools that received the bomb threat mail are Delhi Public School in Sulakunte, Ebenezer International School in Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School in Hennur, Indian Public School in Govindapura, Gopalan International School in Mahadevapura and New Academy School in Marathahalli.“Schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email today (Friday) morning, our local police are investigating the issue,” Pant added. Meanwhile, the school management evacuated the students and the parents were alerted to take their wards back home. Reacting to the threat, Mansoor Khan, member of the board of management, DPS Group of Schools, told News 18 that the police should conduct a thorough investigation into this serious issue. “The safety of children is our top priority. Today, hundreds of children were taking their final exams. As management, we are very concerned about our children and staff. We will ensure that every safety measure is in place. Even if it is a hoax, it should be investigated,” Khan said.

