‘This Is Not the Era of War, but This Is Also Not the Era of Terrorism’: PM Narendra Modi On India-Pakistan Tensions (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, asserts that although this is not the time of conflict, it is similarly not the time of terrorism. On the battlefield, we have always defeated Pakistan, and this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension, he says. The legitimacy of our 'Made in India' weapons was demonstrated throughout this operation. To combat all forms of terrorism, we must all continue to stand together. Our greatest strength is our unity.

Speaking about the terrorists killed in the Operation Sindoor and how Pakistan reacted to their deaths, he said, “During Operation Sindoor, the world has again witnessed the despicable truth of Pakistan. To bid farewell to the killed terrorists, all the big Army officials of Pakistan attended their funerals. This is a great proof of state-sponsored terrorism.”

Further speaking about the national security and safety of Indians, he said, “To save India and our citizens from any danger, we will continue to take decisive steps. We have beaten Pakistan on the battlefield every time, and this time, Operation Sindoor has created a new era. We have demonstrated our strength in the deserts and in the mountains, and we have also proved our strength in the New Age warfare. During this operation, the credibility of our made-in-India weapons was proven. Today, the world is witnessing the magic of the made-in-India defence equipment in the 21st-century warfare.”

He said, our unity is our greatest strength against all forms of terrorism. Certainly, this era is not one of war, but it is also not one of terrorism. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed Operation Sindoor, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, and India's position on terrorism in his speech to the country. PM Modi said India and Pakistan will only discuss terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) if they hold talks. PM Modi in his speech said, Indian missiles and drones in Pakistan not only struck the nine terrorist organisations' locations, but also their bravery. Additionally, he issued a warning that the country would respond appropriately to any terrorist acts in India.