"This is Not Your Party Office": Mamata Lashes Out at BJP MLAs for Creating Ruckus During Budget Presentation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs for allegedly causing chaos during the budget presentation in the House, reminding them of the suspension of 147 MPs from Parliament. "BJP is anti-Bengali and anti-Bengal. This is not a BJP office. Why are you not allowing the presentation of the budget? Are you afraid? Even we hear the central government’s budget and then react," said Banerjee.

#WATCH | As BJP MLAs create ruckus in the State Assembly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "If the Opposition has any opinion, they can discuss it after the completion of the Budget. They have the freedom to express their opinion but this is not a BJP party office. This is… pic.twitter.com/nA8v7x2aBq — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Addressing the issue of fund freeze by the central government, the West Bengal chief minister mentioned a provision in the state budget for the Awas Yojana. "We have kept a provision in the budget for Awas Yojana. We will wait for the Centre to release funds within a month. If they don’t, from May 1, we will start releasing funds for the houses of these 11 lakh people," she added.

During a press conference, Mamata reiterated that Bengal would show the way in the near future. "We won’t bow down and we will fight for our rights and our funds. Ahead of Polls, BJP will speak of CAA, NRC and UCC. I'd request don't fall for their ploy. We are all one. Don’t hamper/ alter the unity," she stated.

On the budget day, 'Chor' slogans were heard in the state Legislative Assembly after a section of Assembly workers wanted to thank the Chief Minister for the increase in DA. The BJP MLAs countered it with 'chor' (thieves) slogans. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari criticized the budget, stating, "There are no welfare schemes announced for the minorities. By just some increase in Lakshmir Bhandar, how can all the needs of women be fulfilled? There is no plan for upgrading hospitals. It is complete jugglery and the budget is done just to get votes."