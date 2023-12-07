This UP doctor has made religious scriptures part of cardiac care

Kanpur (UP), Dec 7 A cardiologist from Kanpur has introduced the practice of making religious scriptures an integral part of treatment.

Dr Neeraj Kumar, a heart surgeon at Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery, is winning the hearts of his patients by giving them Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand and Ramayana to read before surgery and long-term treatment.

"Reading religious books makes patients mentally stronger, and boost their morale during treatment," said Dr Kumar.

"Whether it is for treatment of heart ailments or other diseases, the immunity power of the patient together with medicines, play a crucial role in the recovery," said the doctor who started this campaign about a year ago.

"Once the disease is diagnosed, the patient gets mentally worried about his treatment and family. In such a situation, reading Gita, Sunderkand Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana diverts the patient's mind, which also has a positive effect on his health," he explained.

"Patients who read religious books when they are admitted in the hospital, appear happier than other patients when they are discharged," claimed the doctor, who uses his personal fund to buy these books for patients. "Initially, patients were given newspapers to read. But since the feedback was not encouraging, I started giving these books to our patients and the results are encouraging," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor