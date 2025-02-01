"This Will Fulfill Dreams Of People": PM Modi Hails Budget as FM Sitharaman says ‘No Income Tax till ₹12 Lakh’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Union Budget 2025, calling it a "force multiplier" that will help realize the aspirations of the people. In his address, he highlighted the budget’s focus on boosting savings, investment, consumption, and growth. He also extended his congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting what he referred to as the "Janta Janardan's, People's Budget."

PM Modi emphasized, "This budget will significantly accelerate savings, investment, consumption, and growth. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this budget, which is truly for the people." Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget in the Lok Sabha, announcing key measures, including significant tax relief for individuals earning up to ₹12 lakh per year. In a statement on Friday, PM Modi remarked that for the first time since 2024, no foreign entities had tried to "stir up trouble" in India ahead of the parliamentary session.

Today, Sitharaman, dressed in an off-white handloom silk saree adorned with fish-themed embroidery and a golden border, was seen with other officials. She then met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan, with the tablet containing the budget safely encased in a red cover featuring the golden national emblem.



