"This Will Not Be Resolved Overnight": IndiGo Apologises to Passengers as Chaos Continues at Airports

After public anger due to the suspension of several IndiGo flights since Monday, IndiGo issued an apology for the disruption and cancellation in services, which now enters its fourth day. The airline promised to offer a full refund of the cancelled flights and bring operations back to normal at the earliest.

IndiGo said taking all important steps further to reboot systems and schedules for progressive improvement starting tomorrow. The airliner said that full waiver on all cancellations or reschedule requests of your bookings for travel between December 5, 2025, to December 15, 2025. IndiGo also said that it has arranged hotel rooms and transport for its customers. The airline said that they are ensuring that food and snacks are being provided to our waiting passengers at the airports

"We do deeply apologise and understand how difficult the past few days have been for many of you. While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you that we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime and to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest," IndiGo said in its statement.

Important Advisory from IndiGo on Flight Delays/Cancellations

IndiGo said to check the flight status online on the official website and the notifications sent to you. The airliner said do not come to the airport if your flight is cancelled.

Also Read | Airfares skyrocket across India amid IndiGo’s massive disruptions.

"We want you to know that you will see incremental progress. We will do everything to earn back your trust and the love you have showered on us in the last 19 years and we can't lose it at any cost, IndiGo in a statement further.

"Our frontline staff and the entire team remain dedicated to restoring normal operations and helping every customer with care and respect. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and kindness during this difficult time. We shall keep you updated on the progress on an ongoing basis," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said real-time updates from all airports are being monitored to ensure adequate response and deployment of resources, particularly for facilitating passengers stranded at various terminals.