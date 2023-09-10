"This year's summit proved G20 can still drive solutions to its most pressing issues": US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that this year's G20 summit has demonstrated the group's ability to drive solutions to its most pressing issues. He made these remarks in a post on X as he departed for Vietnam after joining several other G20 leaders in paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, Rajghat, earlier in the morning.

“At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues,” Biden wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

At a moment when the global economy is suffering from the overlapping shocks of the climate crisis, fragility, and conflict, this year’s Summit proved that the G20 can still drive solutions to our most pressing issues. pic.twitter.com/R2jq0TdavR — President Biden (@POTUS) September 10, 2023

During his inaugural visit to India as the US President, Biden arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the two-day G20 summit and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day. In their over 50-minute discussion, Modi and Biden pledged to "deepen and diversify" the bilateral major defence partnership while welcoming advancements in India's procurement of 31 drones and the joint development of jet engines. Biden also took part in key sessions of the G20 Summit on Saturday.