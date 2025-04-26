Those celebrating killings don't deserve water: Sirsa welcomes India's tough measures post-J&K terror attack

New Delhi, April 26 Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Delhi leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday issued a powerful statement supporting the Indian government's tough stance against those responsible.

Expressing anger and pain over the loss of innocent lives, Sirsa welcomed the government's five strict actions and sharply criticised those who celebrated the killings.

"We welcome those five strict steps," Sirsa stated. "Those people, who celebrate by ordering cake in embassies when innocent people are beheaded, do you think they are worthy of drinking water? They should not get even water. Those who talk about eating cake when innocent people die, you eat sweets, distribute them, and you are not even ashamed? Is there any shame left in you? Is there any humanity left in you? You have even swallowed humanity along with your cake."

Sirsa’s comments came amid reports that certain groups celebrated terror attacks.

"Today we found out that in England, outside the embassy, where Indians were protesting in London, Pakistani elements threatened to behead them. I want to tell them, save your own heads first. Those who committed such acts will also be held accountable. Those questioning the Indian Army must know, the Indian Army is among the world's most powerful. Those who committed the sin of massacring innocent people, and those who enabled such acts, will both be made to answer," Sirsa warned.

He further asserted that India will not back down, emphasising the nation's resolve: "The government of that country must remember, you may have started this, but no matter who begins, India will be the one to end it."

A senior official from the Pakistan Army inflamed tensions by making a throat-slitting gesture towards a crowd of peaceful demonstrators outside the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The protesters had gathered to voice their anger over the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding to the provocation, the official was seen holding a poster of Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman, using it to mock the Indian protesters.

