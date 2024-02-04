Those in Power After Independence Were Ashamed of Their Own Culture: PM Modi Takes a Swipe at Opposition

In Guwahati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the Congress, asserting that governments post-Independence began a trend of distancing themselves from their own culture and history. Addressing the crowd while inaugurating development projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Assam, Modi stated, “After independence, those in power, for political gains, started a trend of being ashamed of their culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years, the situation in the country has changed.” He emphasized the importance of understanding the significance of sacred places of worship.

A significant day for Assam! The projects being launched today will add momentum to the state's growth journey. https://t.co/mzIGHwhnCM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2024

The prime minister highlighted that the inaugurated projects would enhance Assam's connectivity, strengthening ties with other South Asian countries. These initiatives, with an investment of Rs 11,000 crore, are expected to create employment opportunities in the tourism sector. Modi commended the double-engine government for bringing development to the state, noting the increase in the number of medical colleges from six to twelve under the BJP government in Assam. Additionally, Assam is emerging as a significant center for cancer treatment in the Northeast.

During the event, Modi inaugurated projects totaling Rs 11,600 crore, encompassing infrastructure developments funded by both the state and central governments. Major projects include the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), a six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (Rs 358 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore), and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore). The prime minister also initiated the second edition of 'Asom Mala' roads, involving the upgrade and construction of 43 new roads with 38 concrete bridges, with a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Earlier in the day, Modi participated in a roadshow alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, engaging with the enthusiastic crowd.