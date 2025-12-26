Those involved in violence during anti-encroachment drive being identified and arrested, says Raj Home Minister

Jaipur, Dec 26 Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home Affairs, Jawahar Singh Bedham, addressed a press conference at the Secretariat on Friday regarding the incident of encroachment and unrest in the Chomu area of Jaipur, government officials said.

Authorities said that individuals involved in the unrest are being arrested based on video footage, photos, and other available evidence, and that legal action is being taken strictly in accordance with the rules.

He alleged that the Opposition Congress, instead of supporting lawful action, is indulging in petty politics over the issue.

He said that on Thursday, talks were held between the police administration and the concerned parties to remove permanent encroachment constructed on the road at the Chomu bus stand.

During the talks, both sides agreed to remove the encroachment built in the middle of the road.

He said that late Thursday night, some miscreants again attempted to encroach on the road by installing iron railings.

When the administration intervened to stop this act, stones were pelted at the police, resulting in injuries to several police personnel.

The Minister assured that the situation has now been brought under control and that arrests of the miscreants are being made continuously.

He said that those involved in the unrest are being arrested based on the video footage, photos, and other evidence, and legal action is being taken against the accused as per the rules.

He alleged that the Opposition is indulging in petty politics over this action.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra is trying to gain political mileage by giving a communal angle to the encroachment eviction drive.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs clarified that encroachment removal is not carried out on the basis of religion or caste.

He emphasised that the Rajasthan government’' policy on removing encroachments is completely impartial and has no connection whatsoever with religion or caste.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor