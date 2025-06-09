‘Those Responsible Should Get Death Penalty’: Raja Raghuvanshi Demands Justice After Sonam’s Arrest (Watch Video)

In recent update Police have arrested the wife Sonam in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya. Initial reports of police states that she allegedly hired men for murdering his husband. Reacting to recent development Raja Raghuvanshi's mother Uma Raghuvanshi has now expressed her feelings. She stated that if Sonam is the one who killed our son then she should be given death penalty.



"If Sonam killed our son, she should be given the death penalty. Which wife will say go and bring the chain. Sonam must have planned it. Those who have been caught should be questioned. Sonam's behavior at home after marriage was very good. We are still not able to believe that she can do something like this. Sonam's call records show that she was talking to a young man named Raj Kushwaha for hours. To this, Uma Raghuvanshi said that she did not know anything about it. No one in the house had any idea that Sonam was talking to someone else. Even Raja did not know anything about it. If he had known, he would have told me .

The mother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur for allegedly orchestrating the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya, expressed her gratitude that her daughter has been found. However, she stated that she wanted to know who was responsible for the death of her son-in-law. Sangita Raghuvanshi, mother of Sonam, told IANS, "I am thankful that she has been found, but the pain still remains. Now, we just want to know who killed Raja. She has been found, but we are still in grief over Raja's murder. There's sorrow even though she has returned, we lost Raja."

Indore Missing couple case Timeline

On May 22, the couple stayed at Shipra Homestay in Nongriyat village. They checked out at 6 am the next day and since then both of their mobile phones were switched off. Sonam was already in a relationship with another young man and that is why she decided to kill her husband Raja. A conspiracy was hatched. Raja was lured into a love trap and taken to Shillong, where he was murdered in a well-planned manner. Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam got married in Indore on May 11 as per Hindu rituals. The family was happy. On May 20, both of them left for Shillong for their honeymoon. Raja was murdered on the 23rd.