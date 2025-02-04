‘Those who commit bad deeds must go to jail’: Anna Hazare on Kejriwal and Sisodia

Mumbai, Feb 4 Veteran social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday expressed his appreciation for the people of Maharashtra, acknowledging that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had earned the trust of the public.

"They (NDA) have instilled faith among the people," he stated, applauding the role of the NDA in the state's political sphere.

When discussing his association with former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Anna Hazare reminisced about the early days when Kejriwal was working with him.

"Initially, Arvind was with me, but as soon as power and money clouded his thoughts, things changed," Hazare remarked in an interview with IANS.

He went on to explain that when Kejriwal focused on running the liquor shop business and abandoned the principles they once shared, he chose not to continue with him.

"I was invited to join the party, but I refused, I won’t be part of it," Hazare added.

On the issue of Kejriwal and Sisodia’s legal troubles, Hazare firmly stated, "Those who commit bad deeds will have to go to jail. Our country operates according to the law."

He expressed confidence in India's legal system, highlighting that the nation runs on the principles of justice, and anyone who goes against it must face the consequences.

Hazare also discussed the concept of Dharma in India, emphasising that despite various political parties, the highest authority remains the Constitution.

"Our country is governed by the law and the Constitution, and that's what keeps it intact," he added.

On the matter of 'One Nation, One Election,' Hazare stated, "I don't know what the real objective behind this is, so I can't comment on it yet."

Finally, when asked about the exit of Kumar Vishwas and Prashant Bhushan from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Hazare defended their right to voice their opinions in a democracy.

"Everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy," he said.

"But if someone says something wrong, society will teach them a lesson. If they take the wrong path, the people will correct them," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor