'Those who light diyas responsible for Hindu-Muslim divide': Udit Raj on Deepotsav record

New Delhi, Oct 21 Congress leader Udit Raj on Tuesday criticised the Ayodhya Deepotsav celebrations, claiming that those who light diyas are the same people who create a Hindu-Muslim divide and are responsible for the oppression of Dalits.

The sacred city of Ayodhya marked this Diwali with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration that lit up the ghats of the Saryu River and reignited political tempers across the spectrum.

The city entered the Guinness World Records after 26.17 lakh earthen lamps illuminated the riverbanks, while 2,128 devotees performed a synchronised aarti, creating a grand spectacle of spiritual fervour and visual splendour.

A Guinness World Records certificate was formally conferred, underscoring Ayodhya's growing prominence on the global spiritual map.

Reacting to the event, Udit Raj told IANS, "Those who light diyas are responsible for the Hindu-Muslim divide in the society. They are responsible for Dalit oppression. They only talk about hatred. No matter how many diyas they light, it does not matter. There are several other records in India, like crime against Dalits, poverty, and unemployment. These should also be focused on."

He also raised concerns over pollution levels in Delhi following Diwali celebrations, for which the Supreme Court had permitted the use of green firecrackers this year.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR remained in the 'very poor' category, reaching 400 on Tuesday morning, a day after Diwali festivities, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). While the overall AQI stood at 347, several areas recorded levels in the 'severe' category.

"The government is responsible -- why did pollution suddenly rise during Diwali? They tried to say that stubble burning caused this, but fireworks went off all night. If anyone questions this, they are labelled anti-Hindu. In other words, if we talk about saving lives or the climate, we are considered against tradition. Now, who will speak up?" Raj asked.

"Another thing is that literate and wealthy people spend so much on crackers. Would we consider this an educated population? The civil society also has its responsibility. What can be more important than health?" he further questioned.

