Those who say terrorism has no religion should take note: Giriraj Singh on explosives recovery in Faridabad

New Delhi, Nov 10 After the Haryana and J&K Police recovered a massive cache of explosives, timers and an assault rifle in Faridabad and arrested two Kashmir doctors, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that those who say terrorism has no religion should take note.

Praising the swift police action, Giriraj Singh credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for ensuring timely intervention.

“I want to thank the government for acting in time and apprehending the suspect -- credit goes to Prime Minister Modi,” Singh said. “Secondly, those who say terrorism has no religion should take note: the person caught is a doctor involved in what appears to be religious terrorism, possessing around 300 kg of explosives that could have shaken not just Faridabad but Delhi.”

The minister added that while the intent behind the plot is still being investigated, the matter should serve as a wake-up call to political parties.

“It may have been aimed at disrupting the Baba Bageshwar Yatra -- I’m not certain -- but leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Lalu Yadav will remain silent because this doctor represents their vote bank,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Rajbhar said political appeasement was emboldening extremist elements.

“Those who offer protection to manipulate votes end up emboldening terrorists. In contrast, the government’s decisive actions are aimed at completely eliminating terrorism from the nation’s soil,” Rajbhar stated.

While officials denied the recovery of RDX specifically, they confirmed the seizure of explosive materials, timers, assault weapons, and ammunition.

Providing details of the operation, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta said the explosives were accompanied by 20 timers, four battery timers, one assault rifle, 83 live rounds, a pistol, two magazines, and other weapons.

“The operation was conducted jointly with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and is still underway,” Gupta said, while refusing to disclose further details due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

The operation followed the arrest of Dr Adil Ahmad Rather, a Kashmiri doctor detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur for allegedly displaying posters supporting the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.

Based on information extracted during his interrogation, raids were conducted in Faridabad, leading to the arrest of another doctor, Mujammil, a resident of Pulwama (J&K) working at Al-Falah Hospital, where the explosives and arms were stored.

Commissioner Gupta confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended use of the seized materials, calling it part of a larger operation against an emerging terror module.

