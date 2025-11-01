Those who settle in Karnataka must respect Kannada and locals: MoS Shobha Karandlaje

Bengaluru, Nov 1 Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje stated that those who settle in Karnataka must respect the Kannada language and the local people.

Speaking to the media during the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations held at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shobha said, “Anyone can come to Karnataka, just as people from here can settle elsewhere. But those who come and make Karnataka their home must respect the language of the land and its people. We must ensure this.”

“We are celebrating Kannada Rajyotsava with pride and honour across the state and the country. Even those who have settled abroad are hoisting the Kannada flag. The Kannada flag is a symbol of good fortune, and hoisting it brings us honour. I bow to the great personalities who fought for the Kannada land, language, and the unification of Karnataka,” she said.

“We have this state today because of their efforts. It was through their struggle that Karnataka’s borders were formed and Kannada was declared the official language. It is our duty to preserve and promote the Kannada language. We should use Kannada more in our conversations and business transactions. Government communication too should be made in Kannada,” Shobha added.

The Kannada Rajyotsava was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the BJP State Headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru. Shobha Karandlaje hoisted the flag and delivered a message on the occasion.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressing anger over missed pothole repair deadlines and asking reporters to speak with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, she said, “The Congress-led government has been issuing deadline after deadline. The deadlines end, but no development is visible. In Bengaluru, more than six people have died after falling off two-wheelers due to poor road conditions. Who will take responsibility for these deaths? Who will take responsibility for the families of the deceased?”

“No one is taking responsibility. The state government and its ministers are indulging in misrule. They have no respect for citizens or for providing them with the facilities they deserve. Their focus is only on clinging to power and grabbing more of it. That is the only discussion within the Congress-led government,” she alleged.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy flying to events, while Bengaluru’s people are suffering because of the city’s pathetic condition. Investors from across the world are now considering moving out. Bengaluru, which was once our pride, has turned into a city of potholes,” she charged.

“Anyone visiting Bengaluru from other parts of the world talks about its deteriorating condition,” she remarked.

Reacting to the civic body’s drive of dumping garbage in front of residences of those who dispose of waste in public places, the minister said, “Those who cannot work efficiently resort to such acts. Is this a solution? They collect taxes for garbage management, yet the state government and Bengaluru’s ministers have failed.”

