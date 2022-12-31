"Those who talk about democracy sit in House only for 46 minutes": Fadnavis targets Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday taunted Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray for attending the legislative Council for 46 minutes in the entire session.

Speaking at a press conference after concluding the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said, "Those who say that democracy is in danger were present in the House (Legislative Council) for only 46 minutes."

In an apparent attack on Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray, Fadnavis said that the BJP is not afraid of him or his father and former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

While ridiculing Aditya Thackeray's statement where he jibed at the state government, saying it is scared of a 32-year-old man, Shinde said that the Maharashtra government is not afraid of even his father.

"We are not afraid of even his father. We formed a government in the state by taking 50 MLAs from his party under his nose. But they couldn't do anything. He had said that Mumbai would burn, but not even a matchstick was burnt," Fadnvis said.

Deputy CM was addressing the media after the State Assembly was adjourned sine die.

Earlier in the assembly, Fadnavis said that an inquiry into alleged malpractices in Sree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust would be completed within one month.

The Winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

The next session will begin on February 27 next year in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor