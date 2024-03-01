Those who want to leave the party should go, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, March 1 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday vacated the official CM's residence, three months after the Congress lost power to the BJP in the Assembly polls.

Gehlot shifted to bungalow No. 49, where he used to stay between 2013 to 2018 when he was in the opposition. The bungalow is located right in front of former CM Vasundhara Raje’s residence.

Answering a media query on party workers leaving the Congress, Gehlot said, “Those who want to leave the party, should leave quickly. People who don't feel like staying in the party can go. Also, those who are under pressure from the ED and CBI should go."

He also said that Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma never asked him to vacate the official CM's residence.

