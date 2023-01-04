Those who want to take the state forward are attacked, Dilip Ghosh targets Mamata Banerjee

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said on Wednesday that those who want to take the state forward are attacked and stones are thrown at them.

Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal for two consecutive days. Ghosh said, "Some people have apprehensions whether this stone-pelting is in retaliation for chanting Jai Shree Ram. In Kashmir, stones are thrown at people. Vande Bharat is the pride of India. It shows nationalistic fervour. People at various stations in Bengal gathered in large numbers to welcome the train. Probably the CM got hurt by seeing the crowds. She is dragging the state backwards. Those who want to move forward are being attacked and stones are thrown at them."

Two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were damaged after stones were pelted at two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling district on Tuesday, the Railway Protection Force said.

This is the second attack as earlier on Monday the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken when stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda.

The West Bengal Chief Minister has not given any reaction to the stone pelting incident so far. Ghosh took a jibe at her silence.

Asked about the attack on former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Dev's ancestral house, Ghosh said, "It happens in politics. My house has also been attacked several times. Other leaders' houses were attacked. People who feel they are losing ground engage in such activities to assert themselves."

Unidentified people attacked priests outside the ancestral home of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in Udaipur in Gomati district in Tripura late Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at a time when a group of priests arrived at Deb's residence at Rajdhanagar in the Jamjuri area of Udaipur. The priests came to the BJP Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father on Wednesday.

When asked about TMC's new people-contact programme named 'Beech Chatai', he said, "TMC has announced such programmes earlier as well. But this kind of news is mainly circulated to feed the media. I remember, some years back, CM Jatua who is a TMC MP of Mathurapur ate at the house of a BJP worker. His own party members did not entertain him. TMC leaders did not go to houses of common people during the programmes. After the TET and several other scams of Bengal were exposed, TMC leaders are not in the position to face the public," Ghosh concluded.

( With inputs from ANI )

