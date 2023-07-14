Thousand in Assam's Bongaigaon affected by floods

Bongaigaon (Assam) [India], July 14 : Thousand of people in Basbari area of Assam's Bongaigaon district have been affected after the flood waters of Aie River submerged their homes. Many of them have taken shelter on roads and high lands.

The flood waters have damaged several roads and washed away many houses in the area. Many people of Basbari area are facing massive problems include food crisis, drinking water and many of them have become homeless.

The locals fear that the flood situation in the area will become more worst after the Kurichu dam authority of Bhutan started releasing excess water on Friday morning.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday morning that the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water.

"The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow. According to reports, the weather in the upstream of the plant has improved since yesterday. Therefore the amount of water coming in may not be huge. We are closely monitoring the situation," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the water level of Brahmaputra river is flowing above danger level mark at Dhubri, Neamatighat in Jorhat district, Beki river at Road Bridge, Disang river at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.

Nearly 42,000 people of eight districts and two Sub-Divisions have been affected in the current wave of flood. The flood waters have inundated 2212 hectares of crop area in the flood hit districts.

Earlier on Tuesday, the flood situation in Assam's Lakhimpur district deteriorated after several new areas were inundated, affecting nearly 60,300 people. Flood waters submerged 67 villages, which falls within the ambit of four revenue circles of the Lakhimpur district.

Meanwhile, the Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level mark at Tezpur in Sonitpur district and Neamatihat in Jorhat district. The water level of Disang river was also deemed to have gone over the danger mark at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district.

The ASDMA flood report stated that 2,696 people have been affected in Dhemaji district while another 2,866 people have been marooned in Biswanath sub-division in Sonitpur district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor