Thousand of examinees opted out Class 10th Term 2 exam in Odisha, officials to investigate matter

As the summer exams in Oddisa have concluded many students have been seen absent, talking to the same State School and Mass Education Department secretary, Bishnupada Sethi on Friday that the department will look into this matter because 'students may have remained absent from the exam due to various reasons'.

Talking to the media Sethi said that this year the authorities have not charged any application fee for the students and the education sector has been highly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Sethi said students might have been absent in the Matric exams due to various reasons and the department will look into it.

According to the reports, thousands of students were absent during the Class 10th matric exam which began on April 29, and this is raising concerns for the education department. Talking on the same, academician Satyakam Mishra had earlier said, “If a student is remaining absent for a long period, he should not be allowed to fill up the exam form. This smells of a conspiracy.”

“More students means an increase in grants to schools. This is a plan by school managements" he added.