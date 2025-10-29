Thousands give rousing welcome to NSCN-IM chief Muivah in Manipur's Senapati district

Imphal, Oct 29 NSCN-IM supremo Thuingaleng Muivah on Wednesday once again reiterated that the Naga national flag and Constitution are non-negotiable issues, while accusing the Centre of "losing the political will" to implement the 2015 Framework Agreement.

The remarks came at a grand civic reception accorded to nonagenarian Naga leader, also called Ato Kilonser (Prime Minister) of the NSCN/GPRN (Government of the People's Republic of Nagaland), in Manipur’s Senapati district headquarters on Wednesday.

Nagas from all walks of life, representing the 21 Naga tribes of Senapati and neighbouring districts from across communities, joined the event.

Representatives from the other non-Naga communities were also present.

Addressing the gathering Muivah, the key negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Union government since the NSCN-IM entered into a ceasefire in 1997, said that the only honuorable negotiated political agreement shall be according to the letter and spirit of the Amsterdam Joint Communique and the Framework Agreement and the officially recognized Nagalim unique history, Nagalim sovereignty, Nagalim territory and the Naga national flag and the Naga national constitution.

"The signing of the Amsterdam Joint Communique of July 11, 2002 and the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, between the Government of India and the NSCN is an affirmation and acknowledgement of Nagalim's unique history and Nagalim sovereignty," he said.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of Nagas in Manipur, had declared a ‘Genna’, a traditional day of respect and celebration, to honour NSCN-IM chief Muivah in a civic reception in Senapati on Wednesday.

"Genna", in Naga culture and customs, refers to restrictions to ensure maximum participation when a national holiday or an important day for the community is observed. During this time, Naga community members customarily abstain from routine activities to observe rituals and celebrate collective identity. As a mark of respect for the occasion, the UNC has earlier directed that all educational institutions and shops across Naga-inhabited areas remain closed.

UNC President N.G. Lorho, declaring the ‘Genna’, in a statement, said that in reverence to their traditions and cultural practices, the Nagas in the present state of Manipur, hereby declare a Genna on the occasion of the historic Civic Reception in honour of the living legend Muivah at Tahamzam (Senapati) on October 29.

Muivah arrived in the Naga-inhabited Ukhrul district in Manipur on October 22 to visit his birthplace, Somdal village, for the first time in 50 years.

The NSCN-IM supremo stayed in Somdal village for eight days and came to Senapati district, where, according to organisers, over 30,000 people from across Naga-inhabited districts of Manipur gathered to honour the 91-year-old tribal leader.

Thousands of Nagas from all walks of life, dressed in traditional attire and carrying NSCN-IM flags, greeted Muivah in the Naga majority hill district. A large number of Naga men, holding traditional spears and wearing customary headgears, turned up at the venue to welcome the NSCN-IM head.

As part of the reception ceremony, the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) unfurled the Naga flag at its office in Senapati, symbolising the student body’s continued commitment to the Framework Agreement and its core principles, including recognition of the Naga flag and constitution.

In his address to the gathering, ANSAM President Angteshang Maring hailed Muivah as "the living embodiment of the Naga political struggle".

The massive turnout and the vibrant cultural expressions reflected the deep reverence and emotional connection the Naga people continue to share with Muivah, who remains a pivotal figure in the Naga political dialogue and the Framework Agreement signed with the Centre in 2015.

The event not only celebrated Muivah’s return but also reaffirmed Naga unity and identity amid ongoing discussions about the future of the Naga peace process. The influential Naga body Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) organised all arrangements for the much-anticipated visit of Muivah and his associates to Ukhrul district.

