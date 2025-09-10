Thousands join Ganesh Visarjan event in Karnataka's Maddur amid tight security

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 10 Thousands of people joined the Ganesh Visarjan event in Maddur town of Mandya district on Wednesday. The Hindu organisations decided to conduct the immersion of 28 Ganesh idols at once, following the stone pelting incident during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on Sunday night.

As the accused indulged in stone pelting from the mosque, the procession was carried out in front of it, and the authorities made tight security arrangements in the vicinity of the mosque.

The police department deployed 500 policemen near the mosque and also stationed platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) there. Hundreds of policemen walked along with the Ganesh Visarjan procession to ensure that no untoward incident takes place near the mosque.

In the entire Maddur town, more than 2,000 policemen were deployed to maintain law and order.

BJP leaders addressed the huge gathering before commencing the procession in Maddur. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, "We celebrate the Ganesh festival once a year. We don't celebrate it every day. There is no one to question them about the prayers they offer daily. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is in favour of one section, and he should be sent home."

"The Congress-led government is in a coma stage. Law and order in Karnataka have collapsed. The local MLA of Maddur is not present. When he comes, he will head straight to the mosque. The mosque from which stone pelting was done is built on government land. People from different states have gathered here. Today they pelt stones, tomorrow they will throw bombs. There is a Taliban government in the state."

Ashoka further stated, "One has to see the existing situation in this locality of Maddur town. Hindus can't carry dead bodies in a procession, and they can't celebrate festivals. One has to visit this place to know what is happening."

BJP MLA C.T. Ravi stirred controversy by stating, "We didn't spare Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali, and you are nothing. The blood of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda (freedom fighters) flows in us. If you challenge us, we will break you. We will ensure your heads are off your bodies."

He further issued a controversial statement: "If you love Pakistan, you can take your luggage and leave. We have the capacity to bury those who pelt stones. Islam took birth 1,600 years ago, but Hinduism has existed for tens of thousands of years. Four- and six-year-old kids are spitting on the Ganesh procession. Imagine how the seeds of poison are being sown in their minds."

BJP leader Sumalatha Ambareesh stated that if the government fails to initiate action against those involved in stone pelting, the people should respond appropriately.

