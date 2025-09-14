Thousands join 'Run for Her' in Ahmedabad to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship, fitness

New Delhi, Sep 14 In a powerful display of unity, empowerment, and enthusiasm, Ahmedabad on Sunday, hosted the ‘Run for Her’ event, an initiative aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurship, fitness, and social inclusion, which drew thousands of participants, including aspiring and established women entrepreneurs from across the city.

Organised in collaboration with industry bodies such as the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI), the event served as both a fitness challenge and a platform for women to network, showcase their businesses, and raise funds for future development programs.

Rajesh Gandhi, Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce, appreciated the overwhelming response and emphasised the importance of fitness and inclusion.

"The purpose of this event is women’s empowerment. We want to achieve equality for women in the workplace, in their social circle, and everywhere," he said.

The day began with vibrant performances of Raas-Garba, followed by the ceremonial green flag-off, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement and cultural pride. Women of all ages participated in the run, with many of them competing for the first time. Their determination and energy reflected the event's broader goal, to inspire women to break barriers and claim their space in entrepreneurship and society.

Aash Bahna, Chairperson of the GCCI Business Women’s Committee, highlighted the event’s dual role as a fundraiser and awareness initiative.

"Run for Her is a great programme aimed at supporting small-scale women entrepreneurs. The funds raised will be used to organise workshops and seminars through GCCI to help them as much as possible," she said.

Participants shared stories of resilience and joy.

"I'm feeling really good here. This is the first time I’ve participated. Today I’m fasting, but I have come with full energy," said one enthusiastic runner.

The event concluded with the felicitation of all participants, turning the run into a symbol of progress, resilience, and collective spirit. 'Run for Her' has not only highlighted women’s contributions to business and society but also strengthened the movement for women’s empowerment in Gujarat.

