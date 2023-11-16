Thousands led by Punjab CM participate in cycle rally against drug menace

Ludhiana, Nov 16 In a historic initiative, thousands of youth led by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday participated in India's largest cycle rally organised by the Punjab Police to break the backbone of drug menace by generating awareness.

The rally witnessed huge participation by people from all walks of life thereby disseminating the message of making Punjab a completely drug-free state.

A lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the participants, especially the youth, to wean away the menace of drugs and make Punjab a healthy and prosperous state. This initiative is a testament to the commitment of the police in general and the state government in particular to address critical societal issues.

The Chief Minister said the primary focus of this event is to combat the menace of drug abuse effectively and promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable way of life.

He added that the rally aimed to contribute significantly to the reduction of drug demand by raising awareness about the consequences of drug abuse and the importance of a drug-free lifestyle.

Flagging off the rally, Chief Minister Mann said it holds profound significance as it coincides with the commemoration of the Martyrdom Day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, India's youngest revolutionary, who sacrificed his life at the age of 19.

He added that November 16 serves as a poignant reminder of Sarabha's martyrdom and adds a layer of historical significance to the event.

He said this rally is India's largest cycling event with a noble cause to generate awareness among the youth against the menace of drugs.

Mann added that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that during the rally, cyclists have traversed from five different sacred locations, each associated with the sacrifices of martyrs such as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha and Shaheed Udham Singh.

The Chief Minister said the cyclists have brought sacred soil from the respective places which will be used to plant saplings to be named as trees of harmony, promise, wisdom, unity and hope, respectively.

He added that this symbolic gesture enhances the depth and purpose of the event aimed at restoring the pristine glory of the state.

Mann said "Youth against Drugs" is not just a cycle rally but it's a collective effort to combat drug abuse, promote a healthier lifestyle and commemorate the sacrifice of revolutionary heroes, adding that it stands as a remarkable initiative to address societal issues while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor