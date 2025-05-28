Thousands of students across India unite in taking national pledge – 'Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti'

New Delhi, May 28 The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) successfully organised a nationwide youth initiative titled ‘Yuva Shakti, Bharat Ki Shakti – One Youth, One Nation, One Resolve’ on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the participation of thousands of students from across the country, pledging their commitment to the nation in a synchronised ceremony conducted across five universities representing every major region of Bharat.

These included Jamia Hamdard in New Delhi, representing Central India, the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, representing the North, M. S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences in Bengaluru, representing the South, Himalayan University in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, from the East, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad representing the West.

The pledge was rooted in the national spirit that emerged after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and the country’s powerful military response through Operation Sindoor. Reflecting that emotional and patriotic resolve, students stood united in spirit and action, declaring their allegiance to Bharat’s unity, civic duty, and the dream of a self-reliant nation.

The programme strongly echoed the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his calls for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

The event symbolised the power of youth not only as future leaders but as present custodians of the national character. The ceremonies at all five locations were emotionally charged and steeped in cultural unity.

The event in Delhi was attended and addressed by several dignitaries, including Dr (Mrs.) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU; Prof. (Dr) M. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard; Prof. Himani Sood; and Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, MLA, Sangam Vihar.

Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, President of AIU and Vice Chancellor of CSJM University, Kanpur, captured the spirit of the moment when he said, “The success of this event proves that our universities are not only temples of learning, but also crucibles of national resolve. Our youth are not waiting for tomorrow — they are shaping the Bharat today.”

AIU reaffirmed its position as not only a network of academic institutions but also a national force committed to instilling values of citizenship and integrity in students.

The organisation also announced the cancellation of all academic MoUs with Turkey and Azerbaijan in light of their disrespect towards Bharat’s sovereignty, reaffirming that academic cooperation must be grounded in mutual respect and national honour.

Through this landmark initiative, AIU has once again demonstrated that Bharat’s youth are awake, aware, and ready to lead. As the voices of thousands of students merged into one unified pledge, the message was clear — this is a generation that does not wait for change, it becomes the change.

Their commitment stands as the true spirit of Yuva Shakti and as the living force behind Bharat Ki Shakti.

