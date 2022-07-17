Thousands participate in Secunderabad Bonalu celebrations

Hyderabad, July 17 Bonalu, symbolising the unique culture of Telangana, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees offered prayers at Ujjaini Mahankali temple. Telangana's Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with his family members, offered first 'Bonam' or offering to the deity.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy, state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, MLC K. Kavitha and leaders of various political parties in the annual celebrations.

The women devotees offered 'Bonam', containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to goddess Mahankali. Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, made the offering, after reaching the temple along with several women in a rally.

Kavitha said she offered prayers for the rains and floods to recede. Other political leaders said they prayed for the wellbeing and prosperity of people.

The temple and streets around it wore a festive look as the women clad in their best participated in various cultural programmes.

Authorities made elaborate arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the celebrations. Separate queues were formed for women devotees.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand visited the temple and personally supervised the security arrangements. He said 3,500 personnel were deployed as part of the security arrangements for the celebrations.

The festival will conclude on Monday with the famous 'Rangam' where predictions about the state's future will be made by an unmarried woman, followed by the Ghatam procession. This will be followed by a procession of a caparisoned elephant carrying a portrait of the deity. Smeared with turmeric and vermilion, 'potharajus' dance to rhythmic drum beats in the procession that will pass through various areas.

Ashada Bonalu is a festival held in the month of Ashada, according to the Hindu calendar, celebrating goddess Mahankali.Devotees, especially women make offerings in the form of food to goddess Mahankali in specially decorated pots.

During the festival, people also hold 'rangam' or forecasting the future, organise processions and cultural events.

Bonalu in Secunderabad, or Lashkar Bonalu as it is called, is the second phase of the nearly month-long traditional festival in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

The festival began on June 29 at the Jagadambika Temple on Golconda Fort.

The festivities at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad will be held on July 24.

It is commonly believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had declared Bonalu as the state festival. The festivities reflect Telangana culture with performances by the artistes. This year, the government has allocated Rs 15 crore for the celebrations.

