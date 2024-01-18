Threat call by jail inmate for Raj CM, three prison officials suspended

Jaipur, Jan 18 The acting Superintendent of Jaipur Central Jail Om Prakash was suspended on Thursday after a threat call emanated from the premises targetting Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, confirmed officials.

The jail administration had suspended head warden Ajay Singh Rathod and Manish Yadav on Wednesday night.

Chief Minister Sharma was threatened of dire consequences on Wednesday. The threat, police officials said, was given from the Jaipur Central Jail.

A prisoner lodged in Jaipur Central Jail for the past 5 years had threatened to shoot the CM. This threat was given by calling the Jaipur Police Control Room. The prisoner had called at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning. After the call, there was panic in the police administration.

The officers reached the Central Jail, where after investigation, mobile phones were seized from two prisoners who made the call. Immediately after this the jail administration suspended Head Warden Ajay Singh Rathod and Warden Manish Kumar Yadav on Wednesday night.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, "The POCSO Act prisoner lodged in the jail had called the control room on Wednesday morning and threatened to kill the CM. After this the call ended and the mobile was switched off. The police team immediately started an investigation on technical grounds and identified the accused who made the threat. The prisoner, lodged in Jaipur jail for 5 years in a POCSO case, made the call.".

The jail administration has registered a case in the Lal Kothi police station.

Further investigations are on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor