Threat email sent to Mumbai hotel, police launch probe

Mumbai, Aug 21 A threatening mail was received at Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai's Worli, in which the sender demanded that the "Tamil Nadu Police form a union", and issued threats of blasts, Mumbai Police said on Thursday.

The mail, sent by an unidentified person, contained a message that read: "De Brahmanizm draividistan 7 RDX IED blasts Ritz Carlton Singapore] 4 Seasons Mumbai's 3 VIP rooms soon! Evacuate Other gue."

Alarmed by the content, the hotel administration immediately alerted the Mumbai Police Control Room.

Following the complaint, the cyber police have launched a probe to trace the source of the email and identify the sender.

Officials confirmed that efforts are underway to track down the individual behind the threat.

Meanwhile, several teams of fire service, police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot.

Investigations are underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, six Delhi schools also received bomb threats, prompting extensive searches and evacuations of the staff and students.

Six schools in the national capital's Dwarka Sector 5 and Prasad Nagar area received the threats early in the morning.

According to the preliminary investigations, no suspicious objects have been found so far, and the search is underway.

The police are working to trace the IP address of the sender of the emails sent to the schools.

The situation has once again raised alarm among students, parents, and school staff.

This comes a day after two schools in New Delhi -- SKV Malviya Nagar and Andhra School, Prasad Nagar -- received bomb threat emails around 7:40 a.m. and 7:42 a.m., respectively.

On August 18, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka had to be evacuated following a bomb threat call received around 7.00 a.m. In that case, too, authorities responded immediately, and bomb squads conducted a thorough search.

However, the threat turned out to be a hoax.

