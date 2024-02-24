Threat to 'burn down' train from Ayodhya: K'taka BJP demands comprehensive probe

Bengaluru, Feb 24 Karnataka BJP has demanded a comprehensive probe over the alleged threat to burn down the train returning from Ayodhya.

Former Karnataka BJP minister C.T. Ravi on Friday urged the state government to investigate the Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad in connection to the alleged threat.

Speaking to reporters, Ravi said that Hariprasad had given a statement about the possibility of a Godhra-like incident in the state.

The BJP leader further said that the action must be taken before any tragedy would take place.

"It is a serious matter that even after devotees of Shri Ram handed over the accused to the police, they let him go scot-free. The police have shown dereliction in their duty and action must be initiated against them as well," Ravi said, referring to a recent incident at Hospet Railway Station where some youth allegedly threatened to burn down a special train returning from Ayodhya.

"Congress MLC Hariprasad was a member of Rajya Sabha. It can't be assumed that he is sharing information for the sake of it. The (Hospet Railway Station) incident is not coincidental. Along with the accused, Hariprasad should also be interrogated. He should share the source of his statement," the BJP leader added.

On Thursday night, devotees from Ayodhya were returning to Mysuru in a special train. When the train stopped near Hospet Railway Station in Vijayanagara district, a group of four youths reportedly belonging to the minority community tried to get into a coach reserved for devotees.

When passengers told the group that they can't board the coach reserved for devotees, the youths got into an argument with the passengers and allegedly threatened that they would burn it down.

The police, who were present there, intervened and sent the youths to another coach of the train.

Following the incident, the passengers got off the train and staged a protest at the railway station for more than an hour demanding immediate arrest of the youths.

The agitating passengers were joined by some Hindu activists and Bajrang Dal members in the protest.

Vijayanagara SP Srihari Babu B.L. rushed to the spot and assured the passengers that the police will file an FIR and arrest those involved.

