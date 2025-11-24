‘Threatened over Babur Mosque in Bengal remarks’: Uma Bharti

Bhopal, Nov 24 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Monday that she faced trolling with “threatening tones” on social media after opposing a reported proposal to build a mosque named after Mughal emperor Babur in West Bengal.

Bharti stated on X that her office has shared details of the threats with the Madhya Pradesh Intelligence Bureau.

“When I reacted to the announcement of building a structure named after Babur in West Bengal, there was a threatening tone amid some trolling (on social media). But this happens often, and my office shares the same with the Intelligence Bureau of Madhya Pradesh,” Bharti wrote on X on Monday.

“I have complete faith in the Intelligence Bureau. If there is any seriousness, they will investigate,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Bharti had posted that any attempt to construct a mosque in Babur’s name would “meet the same fate as Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.”

She clarified that mosques built for worship and Islam would be respected, but not those named after Babur.

The BJP veteran, who played a key role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, was responding to Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir’s reported announcement of plans to build a “Babri Masjid” in West Bengal.

Bharti urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to act against such statements, saying, “You also have a responsibility for the honour and harmony of Bengal and the country.”

