Threats by any Naga outfit, others will be dealt with as per law: Nagaland govt

Kohima, Aug 3 The Nagaland government on Saturday said that any acts of threat or coercion by any Naga outfit under ceasefire or others are criminal offences and will be dealt with according to the law.

Nagaland government spokesperson and Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye said that the state government has taken notice of the "death threats and capital punishment" for K. Rulho, a contractor and trader by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango).

The NSCN (Khango) is one of the several Naga outfits now under ceasefire agreement and engaged in the process of negotiation with the government.

Kenye said that an FIR was promptly registered against the NSCN (Khango) and its functionaries under appropriate sections of law.

He said that the state government had previously made clear in response to the "shutter-down" agitation launched by the business community of Nagaland in April that any acts of threat or coercion, whether by factions in ceasefire or otherwise, are criminal offenses and would be dealt with according to the law.

"The state government reiterates the same and would ensure peace and tranquility in Nagaland which is essential for economic development and prosperity," the minister added.

Kenye added that the state government has also taken up the matter with the Chairman of the Ceasefire Monitoring Group/Ceasefire Supervisory Board to ensure that the NSCN (Khango) faction and other groups adhere strictly to the ground rules of the ceasefire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor