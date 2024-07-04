Three absconding masterminds of paper leak cases in Rajasthan arrested

Jaipur, July 3 Rajasthan Police have arrested three main accused in paper leak cases, including a woman government teacher, who were absconding for the past many months.

Those arrested include Om Prakash Dhaka and Sunil Beniwal, who were nabbed from Hyderabad, and Shami Bishnoi, a government teacher.

A police team from Jodhpur arrested Dhaka and Beniwal from Hyderabad and brought them to Jaipur on Wednesday. All three accused have been handed over to the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police.

Dhaka was carrying a reward of Rs 75,000, while Shami Bishnoi and Sunil Beniwal were carrying rewards of Rs 70,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively.

Jodhpur IG Vikas Kumar said that Dhaka and Beniwal were hiding in a flat in Hyderabad from where they were caught, while Bishnoi was nabbed from the Barsana village in Bharatpur district.

The officer also said that the police were chasing the three accused persons for the last two months.

After they received input about two of the accused hiding at a flat in Hyderabad, police personnel disguised as LPG cylinder delivery boy reached there. As soon as they opened the door, the duo was arrested.

Similarly, Bishnoi was spotted at a few temples in Barsana, from where the police arrested her and brought her to Jaipur.

While Dhaka is one of the main accused in cases of paper leak by a gang led by Jagdish Vishnoi, Shami Bishnoi arranged dummy candidates. She also appeared as dummy candidate herself in many exams.

Beniwal also appeared as a dummy candidate and arranged for the same.

