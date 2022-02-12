Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 12 Three terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.

The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village.

"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.

