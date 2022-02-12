Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore
By IANS | Published: February 12, 2022 10:00 AM2022-02-12T10:00:05+5:302022-02-12T10:15:23+5:30
Srinagar, Feb 12 Three terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition on ...
Srinagar, Feb 12 Three terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.
The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village.
"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app