Three alleged snatchers paraded naked in Delhi, police files case

New Delhi, Jan 13 Three alleged snatchers were caught by public, thrashed and stripped before being paraded naked in the national capital on Saturday, an official said.

The official said that police control room (PCR) received a call at 11:56 a.m. on Saturday stating that around 30 to 35 people are parading three men, aged around 25 to 30-years-old, naked on road with their hands tied.

The caller also told police that he had come to see off his sister at Narela railway station and when he was going back he saw some people beating three persons who were alleged to be snatchers and he called the emergency response number 112.

A senior police official said that a case has been registered under sections 341, 355, and 34 IPC at Narela police station.

"A social media video footage has come on record and efforts are being made to trace the victims and offenders," the official said.

