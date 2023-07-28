Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway

By IANS | Published: July 28, 2023 10:10 AM 2023-07-28T10:10:31+5:30 2023-07-28T10:15:02+5:30

Jammu, July 28 Three persons were injured on Friday when a vehicle carrying Amaranth pilgrims skidded on Jammu-Srinagar ...

Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway | Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Next

Jammu, July 28 Three persons were injured on Friday when a vehicle carrying Amaranth pilgrims skidded on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Police sources said that persons were injured when a vehicle carrying Amarnath Yatris skidded off the road at Gangroo near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district.

"Injured persons have been shifted to a primary health centre in Ramsoo for treatment," sources said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : congress pitroda delhi modi deepika bjp west-bengal deepika-padukone ajay-devgn thakur