Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, July 28 Three persons were injured on Friday when a vehicle carrying Amaranth pilgrims skidded on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Police sources said that persons were injured when a vehicle carrying Amarnath Yatris skidded off the road at Gangroo near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district.

"Injured persons have been shifted to a primary health centre in Ramsoo for treatment," sources said.

