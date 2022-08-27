Three arrested after police encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 27 Three criminals were arrested after an encounter with the Delhi Police in Rohini area, a top police official said on Saturday.

Pravnav Tayal, the DCP of Rohini, told that three were identified as Aman Ur Rehman, Usman and Aeti Alam Shah.

"A tip-off was received by Inspector Bhupesh and ACP Vipin Bhatia that few persons will come to Bhagya Vihar in Prem Nagar, and by giving sedatives to cows they will later slaughter them," said the official.

The police deployed a team at Bhagya Vihar and at around 2.30 a.m., where they saw three persons were indulged in slaughtering.

On being asked by the team, the accused opened fire at them.

They fired two rounds from country made pistol at police party.

The police then launched a counterattack and fired five rounds.

Two accused sustained bullet injuries.

"Aman Ur Rahman sustained two bullet injuries, one in hand and another in the leg and Usman sustained one bullet injury in leg," the police said.

The police have recovered one pistol, four live cartridges, one car, a scooty, two butchers knives, ropes, sedative injection and syringes from them.

