Three arrested for attack on 'gaurakshak' near Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 23 Police have arrested three accused in connection with the attack on a "gaurakshak" on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Sonu Singh, alias Prashant, was injured when one of the accused opened fire on him in the Pocharam IT corridor under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits on Wednesday evening.

Rachakonda police arrested Ibrahim, who is said to be the main accused, Masin and Srinivas. The police were on the lookout for another accused, Haneef Qureshi.

Ibrahim intercepted Sonu Singh's car near Yamnampalli. They had an argument during which Ibrahim allegedly opened two rounds from his pistol, injuring Sonu Singh. The accused had escaped after the attack.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Secunderabad. Doctors removed the bullet from his body, and he is stated to be out of danger.

The attack was reportedly related to the transport of cattle. The accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack Sonu Singh as he was providing information about the movement of vehicles carrying cattle to certain organisations, which used to free the livestock.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao and MP Eatala Rajender visited the hospital.

They enquired with the doctors about his condition and the medical treatment being provided to him.

The BJP leaders claimed that Sonu Singh is a 'gaurakshak' who was shot by MIM leaders after he stopped them from transporting cows.

"This rowdyism of MIM under the patronage of Congress is most shameful and highly condemnable. Such blatantly violent acts in the capital city of Hyderabad completely expose the utter collapse of law and order and fuel insecurity among people," posted Kishan Reddy on ‘X’.

Ramchander Rao said such "communal attacks" prove that the law-and-order system in the state has completely "collapsed".

"I demand that the government immediately arrest the culprits and punish them severely. If the government cannot assure the safety of Hindus, it will lose the moral right to continue in power," Ramchander Rao said.

The BJP leader said it was tragic that an attack was carried out on an individual who was working to maintain peace. "The BJP will never tolerate such violent actions. I am demanding that the government immediately take strict action against the accused," he added.

