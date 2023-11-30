Three arrested for forging Aadhaar cards, birth certificates in Gurugram

Gurugram, Nov 30 Three people, including a woman, have been arrested on the charges of forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates in Tikri village in Gurugram, police said.

The accused were identified as Surender, Deepak and Heena.

Acting on a tip-off about the trio forging Aadhaar cards and birth certificates, a team of CM flying squad, led by Inspector Harish Kumar, on Wednesday conducted a raid at a shop named 'Eknath Enterprises during which bogus documents and Rs 61,525 cash were seized.

The accused used to charge Rs 15,000 for fake birth certificates and Rs 2,000 for fake Aadhaar cards.

Police also seized a computer, printer, laptop, scanner and biometric machine.

"Deepak used the 'newprint.co.in' website to make fake documents," Harish Kumar said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station in Gurugram.

