Three arrested for looting man via dating app

Gurugram, Aug 23 Three youths have been arrested on the charges of luring a man on a gay dating app and then robbing him.

The accused have been identified as Harsh Mathur (24), Narayan (21) and Laxman (22), all residents of Sohna, Gurugram.

The arrest came after a man lodged a complaint on June 12, alleging he was defrauded.

The complainant said that a person contacted him on March 5 through the Grinder app, called him for a meeting and then took him to the forests near Ram Chowk Dundahera..

The complainant said that the caller, along with his two other accomplices, threatened him, snatched his mobile phone and transferred cash through UPI.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram, police said.

During the investigation, police came to know that Harsh was the prime accused in the matter, who was currently in jail in connection with a murder case registered against him in Gurugram's Palam Vihar police station.

"Harsh was taken on a production warrant from Gurugram Court on August 21. He was subjected to two days of police remand. After his disclosure, the remaining two accused were arrested on Thursday from the Sohna area," Naveen Kumar, ACP (Udyog Vihar), said.

Mathur had earlier also contacted a person through Grindr app in this manner, and when he did not meet his demands, he killed that person.

The accused used to contact the people through the app, call them up on the pretext of meeting, take their obscene photos and blackmail them for money, the police said.

"Three cases related to theft and murder have been registered against Harsh in Gurugram," the ACP said.

The police have also recovered cash worth Rs 9,500 and the bike used in the crime from the possession of the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor