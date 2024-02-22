Three arrested for Rs 81 lakh robbery in north Delhi, over half of money recovered

New Delhi, Feb 22 Three men have been arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch for allegedly robbing Rs 81 lakh from a money collection agent in Narela area of north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Lalit, Lokesh aka Loki, and Ajay, all residents of Narela and police have also recovered Rs 50 lakh from their possession while hunt for other accused is going on.

According to police, the complainant Vinod, a resident of Narela, who is doing a job of money collection, reported that on February 16 afternoon, he visited Axis Bank located at Anaj Mandi, Narela, and withdrew Rs 81 lakh from his account, and put the cash in a bag.

As he was about to start his two-wheeler after exiting the bank, an unidentified man attempted to snatch his cash-filled bag.

"When Vinod resisted, another unknown assailant brandished a pistol, threatening him. Both assailants made off with the Rs 81 lakh. Vinod tried to intervene, but one of the perpetrators fired three gunshots at him in a bid to intimidate him, before fleeing on a bike," police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Sanjay Bhatia said that following the incident, the police conducted a thorough investigation, analysing CCTV footage from the scene and nearby locations, as well as the route taken by the culprits.

Police also sought the inputs of confidential informants in the surrounding Delhi-NCR areas, upon learning that the suspects spoke in Haryanvi dialect.

"Acting on specific intelligence received on Thursday, the police set up a trap near Jony Farm, Safiabad-Narela Road, where Lokesh and his two associates were expected to meet an acquaintance," he said.

Subsequently, Lalit, Lokesh, and Ajay were apprehended.

"During a search of Lokesh's car, Rs 46 lakh were recovered, while Lalit and Ajay were found in possession of Rs 2 lakh each," the Additional CP said.

Upon interrogation, all the accused confessed that Lokesh had approached Lalit, who is employed with a trader in Narela Mandi and is privy to the financial movements of traders and businessmen in the market area.

"Under Lokesh's direction, Lalit provided information about a trader who regularly withdrew substantial sums from Axis Bank. Lokesh, along with Lalit and Ajay, conducted reconnaissance on Vinod's movements regarding the withdrawal of a large sum on February 16," the Additional CP said.

This information was then relayed to Lakshay, Vishal, and Ravi, all residents of Sonipat, Haryana.

"Subsequently, Lakshay, Vishal, and Ravi, under instructions, opened gunfire to instill fear and forcibly robbed Vinod of Rs 81 lakh," the Additional CP added.

