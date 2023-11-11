Three arrested for sexually exploiting minor hostel girls in K'taka

Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka) Nov 11 In a shocking incident, minor girls at a government-run hostel were sexually exploited after being lured on the pretext of getting job after admission to paramedical course in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, as reported on Saturday.

The police have arrested three persons including a woman in connection with the scam. The preliminary probe has revealed that the accused had formed a gang and exploited many nursing students.

The arrested are identified as Suresh, a D group worker of the residential accomodation, a female nurse Chandana and her lover Vinay.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Kadur police station. The probe has revealed that the victims were given sedatives in the drinks and food and were later sexually exploited.

Police said that Suresh lured the hostel girls with the offer of getting admission to the paramedical course. He made them believe that after exam, they would get a job.

After convincing the girls, he would also talk to their parents and took them in confidence that their daughters would get jobs. Suresh would send them to Chandana, who works at the local health centre.

She would make the girls stay at the health centre and give them drinks and food mixed with sedatives. Once, the victims became unconscious, Chandana's lover Vinay would exploited them sexually.

The parents who got to know about the scandal have lodged a complaint and urged the police to initiate action in this regard. It is yet to be known how the scandal came to light. Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor