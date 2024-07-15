Three arrested for waving Palestinian flags in Bihar’s Nawada District

Patna, July 15 Three youths were arrested on charges of waving Palestinian flags during a Muharram march in Bihar’s Nawada district on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Dhamaul locality of Nawada City, where the accused waved the flags during the Tazia march without the district administration's permission.

“It is a matter of great concern as they were waving flags of another country. We have immediately constituted a team headed by SDPO Pakribarawan to investigate the incident. During the investigation, it was confirmed that such incidents happened in Dhamaul locality,” said an official spokesperson of Nawada police.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading the police to identify and arrest the youths involved. The police team also seized the foreign flags.

The accused will be produced in the District Court as per the law. A similar incident occurred in Darbhanga last week.

