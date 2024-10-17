Three arrested in connection with Vadodara highway crime cases

Vadodara, Oct 17 Vadodara Crime Branch on Thursday arrested three accused involved in separate incidents of highway robbery and murder.

An official said that in March, a man was attacked and robbed by three unidentified assailants while on a highway in the jurisdiction of Makarpura Police Station, Vadodara.

“The victim, who had stopped for a restroom break, was assaulted, and his mobile phone and cash were stolen. A police complaint was filed, but the suspects remained at large,” the official said.

He added that a month later, in April, the body of truck driver Merajkhan Kamrujma Khan was discovered in a castor field near Sundarpura Patiya.

“He had been murdered, but his killers remained unidentified. With both cases unsolved, the Crime Branch intensified its investigation,” he said.

He added that the police suspected the involvement of the notorious Duffer gang, and after an extensive investigation, confirmed the involvement of three key suspects: Ahmed alias Toda Shakurbhai Mori, Haji Bhai Daudbhai Mori, and Kalu Bhai alias Tino alias Salim Umarbhai Kharai.

“Through technical and human intelligence and CCTV footage, the police traced the suspects to multiple highway robberies in Ahmedabad and Nadiad,” he said.

The official said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to assaulting the truck driver, stealing his mobile phone and cash, and revealed their involvement in other criminal activities.

“The Vadodara Crime Branch has now handed the trio to the Makarpura Police Station for further legal proceedings,” the official said.

He said that while three suspects have been apprehended, a fourth individual, Ismail alias Gilli Jeekabhai Kharai, has been declared wanted.

“The arrested individuals face charges in four criminal cases, including three highway robberies. The police are continuing their efforts to locate the remaining suspect,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Police arrested two individuals from Jaipur, Rajasthan, in connection with the two consecutive hoax bomb threats made to Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) in the state capital.

The arrests were made with the assistance of cyber experts, who tracked down the accused. According to initial reports, the threats were intended to create public fear while further investigation is underway.

