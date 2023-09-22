Three arrested in Kolkata for forcing two women to take bar dancer jobs

Kolkata, Sep 22 Three youths, two from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by the Kolkata Police's anti-human-trafficking wing on charges of forcing two women to become bar dancers.

City police sources said that the two women, who hail from rural Punjab, were brought to Kolkata by the three accused promising them lucrative event-management related jobs.

It was also learnt that the three accused before bringing them to Kolkata secured Rs 25,000 from each of them as cost of transportation and commission for the proposed jobs.

However, after bringing them to Kolkata, they were offered jobs as dancers at a local dance bar.

When they refused, the three accused confined the two women to a flat on Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba area of south Kolkata.

However, one of the two women, with the help of a neighbour, contacted the local police station, following which anti-human-trafficking department on Friday raided the place and rescued the women,

The three accused youths were also arrested and identified as Mohammad Faisal of UP, and Chand Babu and Suraj Kumar of Bihar.

All three of them were presented before a court on Friday afternoon only and it sent them to police custody till September 30. The cops suspect that three arrested are a part of a major national racket, whose agent network allures young women from rural pockets of the country with promises of lucrative jobs and better life in a metro.

